Stem Launches Online Certification Program for Solar Companies

Stem Inc., a company that specializes in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven energy storage services, has launched Stem University, an online certification program that provides required educational classes and tools for solar companies that are in the Stem Partner Program.

Stem’s Premier and Certified Partners are required to complete Stem University coursework in three initial distinct certification tracks: sales, sales analytics and deployment. Additional certifications in commercial operations, product and back up power will be added to Stem University. Once a partner has one or more employees who have completed these tracks, they will become officially “Stem Certified.” To continue in the Stem Partner Program, certifications must be renewed annually.

“Our solar partners continue to come to us for guidance and advice on how to deploy and monetize storage within their implementations. We believe it is our responsibility to share our broader domain expertise with the industry so they can take advantage of sophisticated storage use cases, more easily navigate local permitting requirements and understand the full benefits of solar+storage deployments,” says Alan Russo, chief revenue officer at Stem.

“Our unique Stem University program will enable our partners to learn what it takes to optimize storage in commercial and industrial deployments, and ultimately drive greater savings and new revenue opportunities,” he adds.

Wood Mackenzie recently projected that global energy storage deployments will grow more than 12 times from 2020 to 2024. Stem has taken several steps to ensure its solar developers are in the strongest position to leverage these opportunities. The company has built a partner program with more than 50 active solar partners, which delivered over 159 MWh in 2019. This network originated more than 50% of Stem’s business last year.

Courses available in Stem University are designed to provide hands-on business and technical training for sales professionals, sales analysts and project managers. These resources also provide partners with background on how to identify and address customer needs, creating mutually beneficial deployments that add value for all parties, notes the company.

