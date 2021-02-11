Stem Provides Smart Energy Storage Solutions to Today’s Power

Stem Inc., a global company that specializes in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage systems, says it will provide smart energy storage services to Today’s Power Inc. (TPI), a renewable energy company based in North Little Rock, Ark., that develops, owns and operates renewable energy assets.

A certified partner in Stem’s Partner Program, TPI will leverage Stem’s smart energy storage solution to deliver energy flexibility in electric cooperative projects, starting in Northwest Arkansas. The partnership will enable TPI’s customers and the large number of electric cooperatives that are adopting solar and battery storage to take advantage of the benefits of smart energy storage systems. These systems are designed to enhance solar facilities, reduce wholesale demand charges and maximize energy savings for electric cooperatives, helping provide rate stability for members.

“Stem’s partnership with TPI gives electric cooperatives greater flexibility in their energy strategy,” says John Carrington, CEO of Stem Inc. “As the needs of the utility change over time, Stem’s proven experience and Athena software enable us to continually optimize how storage is used to meet those needs. We are happy to be aligned with TPI because they are such a respected company in the electric cooperative space. Together, we plan to deliver significant value to the cooperative member base.”

TPI builds, owns and operates their projects, while Stem will provide the turnkey smart storage solution for those systems. Stem’s solution for electric cooperatives and other utilities includes its Athena smart storage software, battery hardware procurement, an interface for the utility to schedule battery dispatch in real-time or ahead of time, monitoring network operation center services and the capability for TPI to monitor battery status and historical performance data.

In December 2020, TPI announced a 2.7 MW solar park project with 7 MW / 14 MWh of energy storage for Ozarks Electric Cooperative, which will be optimized by Stem’s smart storage software. Within its first year of service, this solar park project is expected to produce over 4 million kWh of renewable energy.

Photo: Stem Inc.’s landing page