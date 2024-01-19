Strata Breaks Ground on 1 GWh Phoenix Energy Storage Project 

Strata Clean Energy has broken ground on its Scatter Wash battery storage complex in Phoenix, a 255 MW facility that is expected to become operational next April and will service Arizona Public Service (APS) customers.

“This groundbreaking demonstrates a considerable advancement in large-scale sustainable energy solutions in a major growing metropolitan area, underscoring Strata’s dedication to addressing critical grid challenges,” says Josh Rogol, Strata Clean Energy president.

“In showcasing our dedication to utility clients like APS and Arizona homes and businesses, we continue shaping the future of energy storage by ensuring grid reliability and driving progress towards broader decarbonization and economic development goals through local jobs and investment. It exemplifies our dedication to a more sustainable future.”

The company entered into a 20-year tolling agreement with APS for Scatter Wash last year, which resulted from the All-Source RFP APS conducted in 2022. Under the terms of the agreement, Strata will build, own and operate the project as part of the firm’s growing portfolio of clean-energy assets.

Mortenson was selected as Strata’s EPC partner for this project last April. Tesla’s Megapack 2XL battery system will be used throughout the project.