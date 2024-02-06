Summit Energy Expands Into Pennsylvania Market

Summit Energy has announced its market expansion and launch into the Pennsylvania solar market, offering its design and installation services to the region.

“We recognize the rising interest among Pennsylvania residents in renewable energy sources, especially solar,” says Summit Energy’s Dallin Maw. “This expansion aligns with Summit Energy’s commitment to creating a sustainable future, reducing carbon footprints, and providing customers with innovative solar solutions that lead to long-term savings.”

Summit offers solutions for homeowners and businesses in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Utah, New York’s Westchester County and Pennsylvania.