Summit Ridge Energy Commissions Two ESS in New York City

Summit Ridge Energy, a solar and energy storage company in the United States, has commissioned the first two of its four energy storage systems (ESS) in New York City: the 15 MWh Arlington ESS and 15 MWh Littlefield ESS.

Both systems feature energy storage hardware and software supplied by Qcells, a provider of complete energy solutions and long-term partner of Summit Ridge Energy.

Located across Brooklyn and Staten Island, the projects will stabilize the grid and improve resiliency as more renewable energy sources are added to the power mix, including offshore wind energy.

Once the remaining projects are energized in the coming months, Summit Ridge Energy’s four ESS will provide 58 MWh of energy storage capacity to New York’s electric grid and reduce the need for diesel-powered peaker plants. The projects will also deliver power to the grid during periods of peak demand.

Summit Ridge Energy financed, developed and constructed the projects, in partnership with Qcells, and serves as the long-term owner-operator.

NYU Langone Health partnered with Summit Ridge Energy to purchase all of the bill credits from these first two projects as an innovative strategy to support grid resiliency and the transition to cleaner energy for all New Yorkers. NYU Langone is demonstrating the important role large end users, such as hospitals, can play in the move towards a low carbon future.

“We have been working closely with local governments and other stakeholders over the last several years to shape battery storage legislation in the city and are proud to see the first of these four projects come online,” says Brian Dunn, COO at Summit Ridge Energy. “We are happy to lead the charge in expanding storage in New York.”