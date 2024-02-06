Summit Ridge Energy Selects Castillo Engineering for Solar Project Services

Castillo Engineering has been chosen by Summit Ridge Energy to provide design and engineering services on an 82 MW portfolio of 26 Illinois community solar projects.

Part of the Illinois Shines or Adjustable Block Program, each of the average 3 MW community solar projects will use bifacial modules mounted on single-axis trackers. A portion of these projects are slated to begin construction during this quarter and are expected to be completed by year’s end.

“We chose to work with Castillo Engineering on this portfolio of projects due to their extensive community solar experience within Illinois, their project management office, as well as their highly customized solutions,” says Pradeep Mohanraj, Summit Ridge Energy’s vice president of engineering.

“Throughout our longstanding relationship, Castillo Engineering has provided Summit Ridge and our EPC partners with critical feedback on design improvements, product selection and innovative value engineering ideas, among other deliverables, that enable us to build these projects on schedule and on budget.”

Collectively, Summit Ridge Energy and Castillo Engineering are expected to have an Illinois community solar portfolio of over 500 MW by the end of this year.