Summit Ridge Energy to Purchase 800 MW of Qcells Solar Panels

Summit Ridge Energy has committed to purchase 800 MW of additional solar panels from Qcells to support the organization’s development pipeline.

The agreement builds on an existing 1.2 GW relationship between the companies, which say the purchase will allow Summit Ridge to develop 100 additional community solar projects across the U.S.

The majority of these solar panels are set to be produced in Qcells’ Georgia manufacturing facility. Qcells will continue to provide Summit Ridge with battery storage and software solutions under separate procurement agreements.

“Expanding this relationship with Summit Ridge Energy means more communities will have access to the most affordable energy resource in the world,” says Justin Lee, CEO of Qcells.

“This partnership not only supports the domestic manufacturing industry and thousands of jobs in solar, but it also ensures more people, especially those who have historically been left out, benefit from everything the clean energy economy has to offer.”