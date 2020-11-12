Sun Badger Solar Partners with Habitat for Humanity to Create Sustainable Housing

Sun Badger Solar, a residential and commercial solar developer, has partnered with Habitat for Humanity to create more affordable, energy-efficient housing.

To commemorate the inaugural partnership, the solar power developer has launched a campaign that prioritizes the organizations’ joint focus on building sustainable and healthy communities. For every Sun Badger Solar system installed through Dec. 31, 2021, the company will donate $250 to Habitat for Humanity, guaranteeing a minimum of $100,000 and no maximum contribution limit. Sun Badger Solar’s donations will support Habitat’s global work as the nonprofit continues to work toward its vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live.

“We started Sun Badger Solar to help build more sustainable communities and I can’t think of a better partner than Habitat for Humanity to help bring that vision to life,” says Kris Sipe, co-founder and COO of Sun Badger Solar. “The two organizations share a common desire to make a difference, one home and one family at a time.”

Sun Badger Solar services residential and commercial solar power systems in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois and Florida. Since 2018, Sun Badger Solar’s team of licensed electrical contractors and solar experts have helped thousands of households become more energy efficient.

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The housing organization has since grown to become a global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.