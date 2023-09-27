SUNation Energy Moves Into the Sunshine State

SUNation Energy, a subsidiary of solar energy service provider Pineapple Energy Inc., has expanded to Tampa and Central Florida.

Recognized for its customer service, SUNation will now serve Central Florida homeowners with solar installations, battery storage and EV charging services in addition to SPAN Smart Electrical Panel installations. As a Tesla Powerwall Certified Installer, the SUNation team has helped hundreds of homeowners keep the lights on during power outages with their solar and storage installations, which will prove especially useful during the summer months when air conditioning use is highest and when hurricane season is in full swing.

“The central Florida region has been on our radar for a few years,” says Scott Maskin, SUNation’s founder and CEO. “We’ve witnessed a strong demand being driven by the need for energy independence and power reliability. What’s been missing is a high-quality experience. That’s what we are all about.”

The solar company, whose flagship office is in Ronkonkoma, New York, employs about 170 New Yorkers and has been recognized as a NYSERDA Gold Status Quality Installer for several years. All this experience and dedication to providing the best possible customer experience will be brought to a new community of homeowners to help them save on their energy bills while also decreasing their carbon footprint.

For its new location, SUNation has already hired local Florida residents as new employees along with transferring one of its New York leaders with over 10 years of experience with the company and in the solar energy industry. This expansion will create more jobs for Florida residents in the growing renewable energy field with long-term career paths and opportunities to grow with SUNation.

While the company is expanding its reach to help more homeowners save with solar, its dedication to the customer experience remains the same. In addition to Florida, SUNation’s team continues to serve Long Island, Queens, Brooklyn and Staten Island and looks forward to this new opportunity to help homeowners and the planet for a cleaner, greener future for all.

