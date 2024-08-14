Sungrow Delivers BESS PowerTitan 2.0 Units to Europe

Sungrow has made its first delivery of the company’s PowerTitan 2.0 BESS units in Europe.

A total of 66 units have arrived in the U.K. for use in the 100 MW Bramley project being developed by Penso Power and BW ESS.

The company says the liquid-cooled unit integrates the 2.5 MW Power Conversion System and 5 MWh battery into a single container with the aim of enhancing efficiency and safety.

“At Sungrow, we are committed to advancing the energy transition and fostering a sustainable future,” says James Li, Sungrow ESS director for Europe.

“The delivery of PowerTitan 2.0 units for the Bramley project is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing innovative solutions that enhance grid support and promote energy independence. We are proud to contribute to the U.K.’s journey towards a more sustainable and resilient energy landscape.”