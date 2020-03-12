Sungrow Equips California’s Wright Solar Project

Sungrow, an inverter solution supplier for renewables, says the 200 MW utility-scale Wright Solar project, utilizing Sungrow SG2500U-MV turnkey inverter solutions, has been operational since early this year in California’s Central Valley.

The project is California’s largest solar installation built exclusively for a community choice aggregation (CCA) agency. The Central Valley is home to many California solar plants due to ample sunshine and abundant flat land.

“Sungrow has delivered high-performing products and reliable service on a number of prominent and successful projects throughout the country,” says George Hershman, president of Swinerton Renewable Energy.

“We look forward to continued cooperation as we work toward building a stronger economy and more sustainable future through solar,” he adds.

Featuring an integration of the 2.5 MW central inverter, MV transformer and LV auxiliary power in a 20-ft container, the solution enables simplified transportation and installation as well as quick O&M. Due to the smart forced air-cooling technology, the product can work stably without derating – up to 50℃. Developed for large-scale flat ground plants, the solution also characterizes a high DC/AC ratio and is compatible with bifacial modules and tracking systems, enabling high yields, which is recognized widely in the region.

The solar facility is being developed by Clēnera and constructed by Swinerton Renewable Energy with union labor hired from the surrounding areas.

Photo: Sungrow supplied the 200 MW Wright solar project in California’s Central Valley