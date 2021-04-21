Sungrow Provides Inverter Solution to Iowa’s Largest Solar Facility

Sungrow, a global supplier of inverter solutions for renewables, has completed a 127.5 MW solar facility in Wapello, Iowa, by providing 34 inverters to the project.

The Wapello Solar project, developed by Clēnera, a privately held renewable energy company, and constructed by RES, progressed with little to no delays despite beginning construction during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the largest solar project in Iowa, Wapello Solar recently entered into commercial operation.

“Wapello Solar highlights RES’ vision to create a future where everyone has access to affordable zero-carbon energy, and we are pleased to see this project achieve commercial operation,” says Tim Jordan, senior vice president of solar construction at RES. “This project is a real credit to all the construction workers, suppliers and stakeholders who worked tirelessly to get to the finish line.”

Occupying nearly 800 acres of land in Louisa County, the project features 318,000 Risen Energy bifacial solar panels, which are fixed to FTC Solar’s Voyager single-axis trackers. Louisa County is already realizing the economic benefits with an anticipated $5.2 million in tax revenue.

Central Iowa Power Cooperative (CIPCO) is purchasing the demand and energy from the plant through an exclusive 25-year power purchase agreement.