Suniva, Heliene Announce Strategic Sourcing Contract for U.S.-Produced PV Modules

Suniva and Heliene have executed a three-year strategic sourcing contract in which Heliene will incorporate Suniva’s U.S.-made solar cells into its domestically produced modules, with market availability slated for later this year.

Heliene says its modules will be the first crystalline PV modules incorporating U.S.-made solar cells.

“Heliene is proud to embark on this historic partnership with Suniva at a time when the U.S. is poised to capture a greater share of the global solar market by bolstering domestic manufacturing and onshoring of supply,” says Martin Pochtaruk, CEO of Heliene.

“Introducing Suniva’s U.S.-made cells into our manufacturing process will enable Heliene to expand its commitment to offering best-in-class modules that enable our customers to qualify for lucrative tax credits and incentives.”