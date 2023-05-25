Sunlight Financial, Solar Insure Ease Access to Services

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., a technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company, and Solar Insure, a solar monitoring and warranty company, have formed a strategic partnership. The collaboration will enable Sunlight’s installer partners to seamlessly offer homeowners Solar Insure’s 30-year monitoring and solar warranty service for residential solar installations.

“Thoughtfully assessing risk has always been a strategic focus for Sunlight, as we have maintained the industry’s best credit performance through over $8 billion of funded solar loans,” says Matt Potere, CEO of Sunlight Financial. “Offering a warranty should help installers sell more solar, ensure homeowners receive a terrific long-term experience and improve loan performance.”

Solar Insure’s monitoring and warranty service offers a wide range of benefits. They include 30-year coverage on roof penetration and on parts (panels, inverters, optimizers and racking).

Competitive reimbursement rates for service call truck rolls and labor. Fast payouts and processing of claims (typically within 7 to 10 days) and zero for homeowners for covered claims.

“Solar Insure’s partnership with Sunlight Financial is an exciting step in our mission to protect homeowners who invest in solar and energy independence,” says Solar Insure CEO and founder Ara Agopian. “Our shared values of innovation and excellent customer service for homeowners will accelerate the growth of the solar industry.”