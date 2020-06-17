SunLogix Selects Warehouse Partner

SunLogix, a company that provides logistics services to the solar power industry, has selected sPower, a renewable energy independent power producer (IPP), as its warehouse partner for the Spotsylvania Solar Energy Center in Spotsylvania County, Va.

The project is currently under construction, with phases coming online this year through project completion in the summer of 2021. sPower is partnering with SunLogix to secure 250,000 square feet of warehousing space in Danville, Va.

“The SunLogix team provided sPower with a full menu of warehousing services that made it easy to decide to partner with them for our long-term storage needs for this project,” says Josh Skogen, senior vice president of project development at sPower.

SunLogix has more than 700 MW of solar panels in its inventory at its nine other warehouse locations in the U.S. The company’s warehouses are strategically located near some of the country’s busiest ports.

Photo: The Spotsylvania Solar Energy Center project map