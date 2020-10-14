Sunnova Brings Expands Battery Storage Offerings to the Northeast

Sunnova Energy International Inc., a residential solar+storage service provider, says the company will be expanding its solar+storage service offerings in Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Connecticut, giving customers greater access to clean and reliable energy.

Sunnova is now offering Sunnova SunSafe solar+storage service and +SunSafe add-on battery service to customers in 19 U.S. states and territories.

“We’re incredibly excited to continue to expand homeowner access to solar+storage,” says William J. Berger, CEO of Sunnova. “Given that homes have now become our offices, schools, gyms and everything in-between, we need reliable power more than ever. Solar+storage promises resiliency in the face of power outages and keeps the lights on when it’s needed most.”

Across the U.S., power outages are becoming an increasingly common feature of everyday life. Between 2008 and 2017, Pennsylvania ranked as one of the top six states with the most power outages in the U.S., averaging 1,256 outages. Both Rhode Island and Connecticut experienced average power outage lengths surpassing 75 minutes between 2008 and 2017.

During a power outage, solar+storage can power customers’ essential appliances – keeping everyday life running without disruption. Unlike a solar-only system, Sunnova SunSafe produces solar energy during the day and sends excess energy to the rechargeable battery for use at night, or anytime it’s needed.

Sunnova SunSafe customers are covered by Sunnova Protect featuring hassle-free maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements. In addition, Sunnova’s +SunSafe customers’ battery is covered by a manufacturer’s warranty and Sunnova will coordinate all maintenance and repairs, as well as cover any costs for the repair or replacement of covered parts to ensure their experience is hassle-free, notes the company.