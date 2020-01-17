Sunnova Expands Footprint to CO, NH, SC

Sunnova Energy International Inc., a residential solar and energy storage service provider, has entered the Colorado and New Hampshire markets, bringing its array of product offerings to both states. Sunnova has also expanded its Sunnova SunSafe solar + battery storage system offering into South Carolina, making it the 16th state where the system is available.

“We are proud to bring into these new markets the opportunity for homeowners to take control of their energy needs and to power their energy independence,” says William J. Berger, CEO of Sunnova Energy International. “Uncertainty in the reliability of electric grids continues to grow. Our solar + storage offerings can protect our customers from power outages, especially during this time of increasing patterns of weather events.”

Weather events affect regions across the country. In the Northeast, high winds and tropical storms can knock out power. In 2017, New Hampshire experienced 21 power outages affecting approximately 450,000 people, with the average duration lasting a little over six hours. In Colorado, 594 power outages occurred between 2008 and 2017, affecting nearly 2 million people.

Unlike a solar-only system, Sunnova SunSafe customers can continue to generate solar energy during the day when a power outage occurs. Any excess energy produced is stored in the battery for use at night or when needed. When charged at 100%, customers can power their most needed lights and appliances for approximately 10 to 13 hours, depending on battery capacity and usage. Additional batteries increase energy availability during a power outage.

“We are witnessing an increasing demand from consumers for reliable and renewable energy,” says Michael Grasso, chief marketing officer of Sunnova Energy International. “We are answering this demand by providing our customers with some of the best solar technology and affordable energy solutions so they can receive a superior energy service at a fair and competitive price.”

Photo: How Sunnova SunSafe works, click here for a detailed explanation.