Sunnova Expands Solar, Storage Offerings to D.C. Market

Sunnova Energy International Inc., a U.S.-based residential solar and storage service provider, says it will begin offering its services to Washington, D.C.

D.C. homeowners will have access to all of Sunnova’s loan products, including the solar-only system, Sunnova SunSafe solar+storage service and +SunSafe add-on battery service. Additionally, for homeowners that are looking to go solar but require a new roof, Sunnova will coordinate roof replacement service by a licensed contractor.

“Now more than ever, decentralized and decarbonized energy solutions are at the forefront of consumer demand,” says William J. Berger, CEO of Sunnova. “Washington, D.C., has the most ambitious renewable energy goal in the country and we are looking forward to helping the state realize this goal while providing a better energy service at a better price.”

From 2008-2017, power outages in D.C. affected over 2.5 million people. With Sunnova SunSafe and +SunSafe, customers will have access to backup power that will run their essential appliances. Unlike a solar-only system, Sunnova SunSafe produces energy during the day and sends excess energy to the rechargeable battery for use at night – or anytime it’s needed.

Residential electricity prices have risen steadily year after year, in Washington, D.C., the average rate increased 63% since 2002. Sunnova’s solar services will allow homeowners to take control of their energy costs by producing their own clean energy. Sunnova notes customers can lock in one low rate and always know what they are paying for. Sunnova SunSafe and Sunnova +SunSafe also provide protection from peak utility rates to optimize homeowner savings and maximize net metering credit. Intelligent control technology within the system makes the experience for customers hassle-free, automatically managing the flow of energy between the solar energy system, the battery, the home and the electric grid.

Sunnova’s solar and solar+storage systems are covered by 25 years of Sunnova Protect featuring maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements. Sunnova’s add-on +SunSafe batteries are covered by a manufacturer’s warranty where the company will coordinate all maintenance and repairs as well as cover any costs for the repair or replacement of covered parts.

Photo Source