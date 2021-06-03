Sunnova Expands Solar+Storage Offerings to Nine New States

Sunnova Energy Int. Inc., a U.S. residential solar and storage service provider, has expanded its lease service offerings for Tesla and Generac storage systems to nine new markets.

The company says Illinois, Maryland, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Florida, New York and Rhode Island homeowners will now have the flexibility to choose between our new lease or existing loan offerings when selecting a solar+storage system to power their home. Additionally, 22 new states will now have access to Enphase batteries through the company’s loan program.

“We’re here to ensure our customers have access to energy services and financing options that make the most sense for their unique situations and that ultimately help them achieve energy independence,” says Michael Grasso, chief marketing and growth officer at Sunnova. “We also want to empower Sunnova’s local dealers to help families find the best energy options for their individual needs. These expansions help us realize that goal.”

As families continue to spend more time at home and increasingly experience power outages during the hurricane and wildfire seasons, the demand for reliable and resilient energy will continue to grow. In 2020, Sunnova’s dealers installed three times the number of battery systems compared to 2019 and more than doubled the number in Q1 of this year compared to the same quarter last year.

This lease expansion will provide customers with:

Balanced billing, customers pay a flat, predictable monthly rate based on equipment cost

Competitive pricing without having to apply for federal and state incentives and rebates

Insurance coverage taken on by Sunnova at no extra cost

25-year energy guarantee through Sunnova Protect, with the balanced billing option

Batteries are essential for storing the excess energy produced by a solar system and providing that stored energy for use during a power outage. Intelligent software automatically manages the battery system when the centralized grid goes down and seamlessly provides reliable backup power to the essential appliances in the customer’s home.

The Enphase battery retrofit will allow customers with an existing home solar system to easily add energy storage. The retrofit will take the form of a new loan offering including 25-year coverage with Sunnova Protect – also encompassing monitoring system production, repairs and replacements.