Sunnova, National Grid and SolarEdge Leverage Solar Assets in New England

Sunnova Energy International Inc. is partnering with National Grid and SolarEdge Technologies Inc. to utilize its fleet of solar and storage assets in New England to help improve power quality in National Grid’s service area.

Sunnova’s aggregated residential solar and storage portfolio delivers over 150 GWh of energy per year to New England’s homeowners and its grid. Sunnova and SolarEdge will provide voltage support across Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

“Sunnova’s ability to deliver solutions that will create a modern power grid reaffirms that leveraging DERs can offer increasing value to the grid and ultimately to homeowners, when deployed at scale,” says Michael Grasso, EVP, chief marketing and growth officer at Sunnova. “This first-of-its-kind solution aims to save homeowners money, increase New England’s grid efficiency and support National Grid on its path to achieving net zero by 2050.”

“National Grid’s continued efforts to further integrate distributed energy resources will be accelerated by this effort which will leverage DERs interconnected to the grid to optimize power quality, which will reduce costs for all customers,” states John Isberg, vice president of customer sales and solutions at National Grid.

“SolarEdge’s work on transitioning to a stable, clean, cost-effective grid is being realized through this unprecedented program across New England,” says Peter Mathews, general manager of North America at SolarEdge. “Our DC optimized architecture, which has been deployed by multiple utilities, is field-proven to provide greater efficiency and accuracy. We strongly value partnerships like this that remain essential to advancing the full value of distributed energy resources.”