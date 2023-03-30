SunPower Appoints Two New Master Dealers

SunPower, a residential solar technology and energy services provider, says it designated Stitt Solar and Sun N Us Solar LLC as Master Dealers.

The Master Dealer program is designed to deliver customers expertise and service through local and independent solar companies.

Participation in SunPower’s Master Dealer program is by invitation only. To earn the designation, dealers must obtain stringent customer satisfaction scores, complete rigorous training requirements, pass all residential inspections, meet revenue targets, agree to carry the SunPower moniker in their brand, and exclusively sell SunPower solar solutions. SunPower works with more than 850 dealers across the U.S., 35 of which are now Master Dealers.

“SunPower Master Dealers share our commitment to provide a superior customer experience with a unique ability to execute with an intricate knowledge of the markets they serve, trusted relationships with their consumers and a high level of craftsmanship,” says June Sauvaget, EVP and chief marketing officer for SunPower.