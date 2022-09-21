SunPower Debuts New SunVault Energy Storage Products

SunPower, a residential solar technology and energy services provider, has expanded its portfolio of energy storage products with the launch of a 19.5 kWh and 39 kWh SunVault. These new battery configurations offer increased energy density and maximize space within the battery as compared to previous versions of SunVault, providing the ability to store more energy into a single box. For customers, this means they can purchase more energy storage for less money and fit it in less wall space, with the option to build a larger system as the home’s energy needs evolve. SunPower has also made design upgrades that can make SunVault faster and easier to install.

“Every homeowner has unique energy storage needs – some want the peace of mind that they can power essentials during a blackout like a refrigerator and WiFi, while others want the flexibility to also charge an EV or run their air conditioning,” says Nate Coleman, chief products officer at SunPower. “With these new storage sizes and higher power output through multiple inverters, SunVault’s modular configuration allows customers to get the storage size they need today with the reassurance that they can grow their system as their home energy requirements change.”

Homeowners can manage their SunVault energy storage with the mySunPower app to see how much energy is available during peak-demand to reserve for an outage or lower energy costs by using stored energy. Further, all SunVault energy storage systems are backed by a 10-year warranty, regardless of how much the battery is charged and drained over time.

With this launch, SunVault is now available in five configurations: 13 kWh, 19.5 kWh, 26 kWh, 39 kWh and 52 kWh. Some of these options include multiple inverters. SunVault configurations with multiple inverters and storage capacity of 26 kWh and more have the potential to power the whole home, so customers don’t have to choose between comfort and essential loads during an outage.

The new SunVault sizes will be available beginning early 2023.