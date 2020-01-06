SunPower Names Solomon CFO of Maxeon Solar

SunPower Corp. has named Joanne Solomon as the chief financial officer (CFO) of Maxeon Solar Technologies, the planned spin-off from SunPower.

A seasoned executive with more than 30 years of experience, Solomon will lead Maxeon Solar’s global finance, planning, accounting and information technology organizations. She will work closely with SunPower CFO Manavendra Sial throughout the transition.

SunPower plans to separate into two companies that will be complementary, strategically aligned and focused on distinct offerings.

Solomon most recently served as CFO of Katerra Inc. She also worked for 16 years at Amkor Technology Inc., a provider of semiconductor packaging and test services.

Photo: Joanne Solomon