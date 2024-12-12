Sunraycer Leaning on Canadian Solar for Upcoming Projects

Canadian Solar Inc. has executed agreements with Sunraycer Renewables LLC, an Annapolis, Md.-based renewable energy company, for battery energy storage and two solar projects in Texas, as well as for the purchase of up to 2 GWp of solar modules for various Sunraycer projects.

Under the agreements, e-STORAGE, Canadian Solar’s subsidiary specializing in the design, manufacturing and integration of battery energy storage systems, will deliver 188 MWh DC to the Gaia project, located in Navarro County, and the 127 MWh DC Midpoint project in Hill County. Commissioning is scheduled for the third quarter of 2025 for both projects.

Collectively, the two Texas energy storage projects will leverage over 60 SolBank 3.0 battery containers. SolBank 3.0 is e-STORAGE’s latest proprietary energy storage solution, featuring high-density lithium-iron-phosphate cells, advanced battery management systems, and innovative liquid cooling thermal management systems. The design of the durable Solbank solution ensures the reliability and security required for large-scale projects in the demanding Texas environment.

Sunraycer’s various upcoming projects will deploy up to 2 GWp of Canadian Solar’s latest high-efficiency solar modules, with power outputs of up to 725 Wp. These modules offer up to 85% bifaciality and 23.3% module efficiency, along with low power degradation and high energy yield, effectively reducing the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) and system cost.