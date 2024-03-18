Sunrise Mountain Partners, CleanCapital Expand Development Collaboration

Sunrise Mountain Partners has expanded its strategic co-development partnership with CleanCapital, accelerating the parties’ investment into development of community-based solar farms.

The joint effort has so far resulted in 35 projects across three states. Sunrise Mountain Partners contributes expertise in siting, development and permitting, while CleanCapital provides capital and market knowledge, along with primary responsibility for construction, financing and long-term operations.

“This expanded agreement accelerates our collaboration by providing increased financial resources and a long-term commitment to project development,” says Nicholas Minekime, CEO and founder of Sunrise Mountain Partners. “Together, we are empowering local communities across America with greater choice, good-paying jobs, and reduced electric bills.”

Verdonck Partners advised Sunrise Mountain on the transaction, with Pierce Atwood serving as legal counsel. CleanCapital engaged Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe as buyer’s counsel for the transaction.