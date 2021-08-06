Sunrun Announces CEO Transition

Mary Powell, a Sunrun Inc. director and former president and CEO of Green Mountain Power, has been named as the company’s next CEO, effective Aug. 31, 2021.

She is succeeding Sunrun co-founder Lynn Jurich, who is transitioning to executive co-chair of the board after building and leading the residential solar, storage and energy services provider for nearly a decade as CEO.

As executive co-chair, Jurich will work closely with Powell and the senior management team to ensure a smooth and successful transition. Edward Fenster will continue as executive co-chair and maintain his existing responsibilities.

Powell most recently served as the CEO and president of Green Mountain Power from 2008 to 2019. She has received numerous industry awards, including Fast Company’s “100 most creative people in business” in 2016, Utility Dive’s “Executive of the Year” in 2019, and a top 25 “Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market” by CEO Connection in 2017 and 2018. Powell joined Sunrun’s board in 2018.

“Given our strong foundation and the positive financial and operational momentum underway, I believe now is the time to make this transition and welcome Mary as Sunrun’s next CEO,” says Jurich. “I’ve had the opportunity to work alongside Mary on our board over the last three years, and believe that her intense drive, passion and love of people and the planet make her the right person to unlock Sunrun’s next phase of growth as we continue to transform the grid. I have more energy than ever and my transition to executive co-chair is an exciting opportunity for me to continue supporting Sunrun with the freedom to explore and design future scalable solutions for solving the climate crisis.”

“I am beyond excited to be joining this team of talented and passionate Sunrunners, whose incredible work has helped to transform the lives of 600,000 customers by providing them with a renewable, more resilient and affordable energy experience,” says Powell. “With climate-related risks on the rise, an electric grid system well over 100 years old, and a national focus on addressing climate change, Sunrun’s mission to build a planet powered by the sun is more critical than ever. I am looking forward to using my experience leading energy companies to accelerate home electrification, drive innovation for customers and generate long-term sustainable value for all of our employees, customers and financial partners.”