Sunrun Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Vivint Solar

Sunrun, a provider of residential solar, battery storage and energy services, and Vivint Solar, a full-service residential solar provider, have entered into a definitive agreement under which Sunrun will acquire Vivint Solar in an all-stock transaction, pursuant to which each share of Vivint Solar common stock will be exchanged for 0.55 shares of Sunrun common stock, representing a combined enterprise value of $9.2 billion based on the closing price of Sunrun’s shares on July 6.

Vivint Solar stockholders are expected to own approximately 36% and Sunrun stockholders are expected to own approximately 64% of the fully diluted shares of the combined company. The exchange ratio implies a 10% premium for Vivint Solar shares based on closing prices on July 6, and a 15% premium to the exchange ratio implied by the three month volume weighted average price of Vivint Solar and Sunrun shares.

“Americans want clean and resilient energy. Vivint Solar adds an important and high-quality sales channel that enables our combined company to reach more households and raise awareness about the benefits of home solar and batteries,” says Lynn Jurich, co-founder and CEO of Sunrun.

“This transaction will increase our scale and grow our energy services network to help replace centralized, polluting power plants and accelerate the transition to a 100% clean energy future. We admire Vivint Solar and its employees, and look forward to working together as we integrate the two companies,” Jurich adds.

This is a transformational opportunity to generate consumer and shareholder value, realize annual cost synergies and bring cleaner, affordable energy to more homes. It establishes Sunrun as a home solar and energy services company across the U.S., bringing greater opportunities for consumers to save money on their electric bills and decrease dependence on fossil fuels.

Residential solar has reached only 3% penetration in the U.S. today and yet surveys show nearly 9 out of 10 people in the U.S. favor expanding the use of solar power. The acquisition of Vivint Solar adds a complementary direct-to-home sales channel to Sunrun’s platform, increasing the company’s reach and capabilities in a growing market.

Most energy consumers are currently beholden to a single power company that provides electricity to them based on their household location. As a benefit of this combination, Sunrun’s increased scale, operating efficiency and combined research and development (R&D) efforts will enable the company to even further accelerate the adoption of renewable energy and give households more control over their energy future.

