Sunrun Expands Brightbox Offering Throughout U.S.

Sunrun Inc., a provider of residential solar, battery storage and energy services, says it is bringing its rechargeable solar battery system, Brightbox, to all of the company’s active markets.

Sunrun currently has more than 13,000 Brightbox systems nationwide, and this announcement will expand access to millions of new potential customers.

This year, record storms, heat waves and wildfires have uncovered vulnerabilities with the electric grid’s aging infrastructure, leaving millions of people without power. Usually lasting for several hours, recent power outages have come while millions of Americans have transitioned to working and schooling from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sunrun’s Brightbox offers homeowners the ability to power through such power outages with clean, reliable and immediate home energy.

“Sunrun has been delivering affordable solar to communities across the U.S. for 13 years, and now we can provide resiliency with energy storage,” says Lynn Jurich, co-founder and CEO of Sunrun. “By bringing our Brightbox system to all of our markets, we’ll ensure families and communities consume even more of the clean energy they produce, rely less on dirty fossil fuels and have power when they need it most.”

Beyond backing up home power needs, in some markets, these systems can also share stored power across communities through aggregated, local clean energy networks known as virtual power plants. Participating Brightbox users strengthen the electric grid in their neighborhoods, helping decrease blackout events for their entire community.

Brightbox, which previously served customers in 11 states (California, New York, Hawaii, Texas, Florida, Nevada, Colorado, Arizona, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Jersey) and Puerto Rico, is now available to residents in eight additional states (New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Illinois, South Carolina and New Mexico) and Washington, D.C.

Photo Source