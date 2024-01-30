Sunrun, PG&E Complete First Season of Residential Distributed Power Program

Sunrun and Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced that during last summer and fall, their California customers provided a peak 32 MW from 8,500 solar-plus-storage residential systems to the state grid through a program sponsored by the two companies.

The Energy Efficiency Summer Reliability Program achieved its 8,500 customer enrollment maximum and provided an average 27 MW during evening peak hours for more than 90 consecutive days, says the partnership.

“The Peak Power Rewards program achieved a customer participation rate and power supply volume that’s never been accomplished before,” adds Sunrun CEO Mary Powell. “PG&E was able to confidently rely on the renewing daily resource of Sunrun’s fleet of home solar and storage systems. We are rapidly transitioning to a storage-first company and the results of this partnership highlight the unique capability that distributed power plants provide communities.”