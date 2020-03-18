SunSpec’s Webinar Prepares Veterans for the Distributed Energy Industry

The SunSpec Alliance, in partnership with NABCEP and the U.S. Department of Energy, has mobilized to fill the gap in the distributed energy market.

On March 25, 2020, SunSpec will host a webinar that offers an introduction to the training resources and job opportunities that will be made available through the SunSpec Cyberguardians program. SunSpec Cyberguardians is a three-year-long program that was created to prepare military veteran job seekers and industry professionals for the next wave of distributed energy resource technology.

The distributed energy industry (i.e., solar and energy storage) is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the country. But with a shortage of qualified workers, particularly those with expertise in the areas of networking and cybersecurity, continued rapid growth is threatened.

SunSpec invites veteran job seekers, hiring managers and media writers to register for the webinar.

