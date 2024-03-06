Sunstone Credit Opens Co-Headquarters in Baltimore

Sunstone Credit has announced the opening of its co-headquarters at Clipper Mill in Baltimore, in addition to the company’s primary headquarters in New York City.

The announcement comes shortly after Sunstone acquired ORKA Finance, as well as joined a consortium of investors to buy Sunlight Financial. The company plans to tap into the growing demand for solar in the Mid-Atlantic.

“As a Baltimore native, I’m proud that Sunstone will expand its presence in Maryland, where progressive energy policies are helping the solar industry grow,” says Josh Goldberg, co-founder and CEO of Sunstone Credit. “Between rising utility prices and increased tax incentives, it’s the perfect time for businesses to switch to solar. That’s great news for the environment, the solar industry, and the local economy.”

Sunstone’s new office space is owned by Eutaw Property Enterprise. Scott Wingrat, managing principal at Cresa, was the broker.

The new 2,650-square-foot office space will house 15 employees.