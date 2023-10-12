SunVest Energizes Two Illinois Community Solar Projects

SunVest Solar has finished two new community solar projects in DeKalb, Ill., officially marking the start of electrical production at the facilities.

The DeKalb projects are two of the earliest projects made possible by Illinois’ Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA), signed into law in September 2021.

The twin community solar farms are 3 MW each, include more than 9,40 solar modules and occupy a total of 24 acres on Gurler Road in DeKalb. The projects are fully subscribed by a mix of residential and commercial customers.

“We are pleased to help make northern Illinois one of the nation’s fastest growing markets for community solar,” says Bram Walters, CEO of SunVest Solar. “We will have developed over 57 MW of community solar projects in the ComEd region by the end of this year, enabling the utility to bring reliable, clean energy to its customers and help them save on their electric bills.”

CEJA increases support for renewable energy to reach 40% by 2030 and 50% by 2040. It will create nearly 9.8 GW of new solar capacity.

By the end of this year, ComEd expects to have more than 100 community solar projects on its electric grid serving approximately 25,000 customers.