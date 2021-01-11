Sunworks’ Board Appoints New CEO

Sunworks Inc., a provider of solar power solutions for agriculture, commercial and industrial (ACI), public works and residential markets, says the company’s board of directors has appointed Gaylon Morris as its new CEO and a member of the board of directors.

“The board believes Morris is the ideal CEO to lead Sunworks through its next growth phase,” says Chuck Cargile, chairman of the board at Sunworks. “We are impressed by his established track record of driving profitable growth and his expertise in transforming organizations in the engineering and construction industries. Under Gaylon’s leadership, we are confident that Sunworks’ current backlog will be executed efficiently while he also focuses on streamlining operations and identifying strategic growth opportunities to drive higher profits, ultimately enhancing shareholder value.”

Morris joins Sunworks after two decades of leading large-scale engineering and construction companies through transition and growth. Prior to joining Sunworks, Morris served as business strategist at Rosendin Electric, an electrical contractor, where he was responsible for identifying, researching and developing go-to-market strategies to target new market opportunities.

Before Rosendin Electric, Morris was senior vice president of operations for strategic growth and market development at Cupertino Electric Inc. (CEI), a large, national electrical contractor. At CEI, Morris was responsible for developing and successfully implementing strategies for CEI’s growth divisions, specifically in modular manufacturing, renewable energy (photovoltaics and storage) and utility electrical (transmission, distribution and substation). Other previous experience includes senior executive roles at NTS Corp., Methode Electronics and MET Laboratories, along with serving in the U.S. Navy, where he was a submarine service reactor plant operator.

“The renewable space continues to experience expansive growth and economic support, specifically in solar power and storage,” says Morris. “Sunworks is well-positioned with its backlog, cash balance and rapidly expanding target market as homeowners, residential developers, commercial businesses and municipalities consider solutions to maximize energy savings while leveraging enhanced renewable incentives. I am excited to join the Sunworks executive team and board of directors and believe we will reposition the company to capitalize on strong industry tailwinds while driving profitable, long-term growth.”

Photo: Sunworks Inc.’s Our Story web page