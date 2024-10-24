Swift Current Energy Brings Mississippi Solar Project Online

Swift Current Energy has closed tax equity financing with PNC Bank for its 138 MW Harvest Gold Solar project, located in Sunflower County, Miss.

The company says that the project reached commercial operation this summer.

Target Corporation is purchasing 100% of the energy and renewable energy credits produced by Harvest Gold. Target and Swift Current previously collaborated on Swift Current’s 197 MW Castle Gap Wind project located in Texas.

“We are thrilled to complete development and start operations on our first project in Mississippi,” says Eric Lammers, CEO and co-founder of Swift Current.

“The Swift Current team takes pride in how we have developed Harvest Gold, forming relationships in Sunflower County that will continue through operations of the project. We thank Target for their continued partnership on our projects, and we’re pleased to receive strategic financing from PNC Bank.”

Swift Current partnered with Moss as the EPC firm for the project. Harvest Gold utilizes U.S.-manufactured First Solar Series 7 modules, and worked with Entergy to build and transfer the Round Lake switching station supporting the project’s interconnection to the local grid.

Swift Current is the long-term owner and operator of the project.