Swift Current Energy Places 1.2 GW Order for First Solar’s PV Technology

Swift Current Energy, a developer, owner and operator of utility-scale clean energy assets, has placed an order for 1.2 GW DC of First Solar Inc.’s advanced, ultra-low carbon thin film photovoltaic (PV) solar modules. The modules will be delivered in 2023 and 2024.

“This is our largest procurement yet and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to investing in renewable energy to create a sustainable future,” says Eric Lammers, CEO of Swift Current Energy. “First Solar, with its record of quality and sustainability, is a great match for our team and will support our work to develop, construct and own best-in-class renewable energy projects safely, on time and within budget.”

Founded in 2016, Swift Current has commercialized over 1 GW of renewable energy projects, including utility-scale solar and wind. The company also has a growing pipeline of over 6 GW of planned renewable assets across North America.

“We pride ourselves on responsibly developing high impact projects for our host communities and constructing projects safely, taking a considerate approach every step of the way,” states Matt Birchby, president of Swift Current Energy. “As a renewable energy developer and a long-term owner, it’s essential for Swift Current to have the highest-performing, safest and most cost-effective products. We are excited to work with First Solar and look forward to bringing our most significant solar projects to date online.”

“As U.S. project developers look for reliable module supply partners, we’re able to support their needs not only with advanced technology that reliably performs in the field, but also with our ability to provide long-term pricing and supply commitments,” mentions Georges Antoun, chief commercial officer at First Solar. “We’re proud that the team at Swift Current, with their responsible approach to solar project development, chose to place their trust in us and our technology.”