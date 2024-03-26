Swift Current, NRG Sign PPA for Texas Tres Bahias Solar Project

Swift Current Energy’s 260 MW Tres Bahias Solar project located on Texas’ Gulf Coast is now powering City of Houston facilities through a PPA with an affiliate of NRG Energy.

UnitedHealth Group and Morgan Stanley Renewables are providing the tax equity for the project. ING Capital previously provided construction financing, with Siemens Financial Services and Associated Bank as additional lenders in the construction financing.

“We are excited that Tres Bahias is now contributing pollution-free energy to the City of Houston’s facilities,” says Eric Lammers, CEO and co-founder of Swift Current Energy.

“Swift Current continues to grow our operating portfolio, and we’re pleased to be able to supply power to the City of Chicago through our Double Black Diamond project and now to the City of Houston through Tres Bahias. We are grateful for the commitment of Morgan Stanley Renewables, UnitedHealth Group, NRG Energy and the City of Houston on this project.”

First Solar supplied the modules for the project, with Array Technologies providing the trackers. IEA Constructors managed project construction.

Vinson & Elkins and Husch Blackwell represented Swift Current in the transaction. Willkie Farr & Gallagher and Jackson Walker represented Morgan Stanley Renewables. Sidley Austin represented NRG Energy.