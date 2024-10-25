Syncarpha Capital Completes Sixth Maine Community Solar Project

Syncarpha Capital’s Belfast Solar I community solar project has received Permission to Operate, as of earlier this month.

The project is located adjacent to the Belfast Municipal Airport and delivers energy directly to Central Maine Power (CMP), benefiting CMP customers through the state’s Net Energy Billing Program.

Spanning 13 acres, the project consists of three fixed-tilt, ground-mounted arrays with a total 4.6 MW capacity.

The company says Belfast Solar I was developed to avoid wetlands and comply with Maine’s Stormwater Management Chapter 500. It marks Syncarpha’s sixth operating community solar project in Maine, increasing the company’s statewide capacity to 35.4 MW.

“The completion of this project is a significant milestone in expanding our community solar footprint in Maine and across the country,” says Cliff Chapman, CEO, Syncarpha Capital.

“It exemplifies Syncarpha’s commitment to provide clean, affordable energy to communities by breaking down barriers to widespread solar adoption.”