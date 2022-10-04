TC Energy Invests $146 Million to Build Saddlebrook Solar Project

TC Energy Corp. is beginning pre-construction activities for the Saddlebrook Solar Project located near Aldersyde, Alberta. TC Energy is investing $146 million to build its first Canadian solar power project. It has the capacity to generate 81 MW. The initial construction includes installing solar panels on TC Energy property in the local industrial park.

“This is the first utility-scale solar project to be fully developed and delivered by TC Energy in our history,” says Corey Hessen, TC Energy’s executive vice president and president of Power & Energy Solutions. “This investment bolsters our ability to deliver low-carbon solutions for our customers and underscores our commitment to add renewable energy to the local electricity grid.”

The project is partially supported by $10 million from Emissions Reduction Alberta. This funding supports developing this hybrid solar generation facility, which when combined with a flow battery energy storage system, will help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Alberta.

TC Energy has obtained all regulatory approvals and permits. Construction is expected to be completed in 2023.

“The High River Chamber is excited to see the introduction of diversified energy solutions to our area and the potential for stronger business relationships, contract opportunities and employment possibilities,” states Lisa Szabon-Smith, executive director of High River & District Chamber of Commerce. “To see the Saddlebrook area become the home of such a project is exciting for our community.”