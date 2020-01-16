Teck Purchases SunMine Solar Facility

Teck Resources Ltd., a diversified resource company, has purchased the SunMine solar energy facility in Kimberley, British Columbia, from the City of Kimberley.

SunMine is located on land at Teck’s former Sullivan Mine site. The 1.05 MW facility, operational since 2015, is the first grid-connected solar facility in British Columbia and the first built on a reclaimed mine site.

“Our involvement with SunMine is part of our commitment to taking action on climate change, advancing renewable energy development and supporting the global transition to a low-carbon economy,” says Don Lindsay, president and CEO of Teck. “SunMine will help us gain firsthand experience with solar power generation as we advance the use of solar power at other operations.”

Teck has been involved with SunMine from its inception, having provided the land and site infrastructure for development. Development of SunMine aligns with Teck’s approach to working with stakeholders to develop post-mining land uses, from wildlife habitat to economic diversification, notes the company.

The sale amount is approximately $2 million, equal to the City of Kimberley’s outstanding debt obligation for SunMine.

Photo: SunMine solar facility