Ten Organizations Commit to Clean Energy Goals with Ameren Missouri

A group of leading organizations from across Missouri is joining Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of Ameren Corp., to bring more clean energy to the state. These organizations are committing to clean energy by choosing to purchase up to 100% of their total energy use from renewable generation sources. To meet these organizations’ renewable energy goals, Ameren Missouri created the Renewable Solutions program. The program would be served by a 150 MW solar facility being acquired by Ameren Missouri.

“We know that reaching our goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2045 will take innovative solutions and partnerships,” says Mark Birk, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri. “This creative partnership with local businesses and organizations is just one of the ways that we’re working to increase the amount of clean energy on the grid while still maintaining the affordability and reliability our customers expect.”

The solar facility, in White County, Ill., is being developed by Invenergy, a developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy solutions. This facility, which Ameren Missouri previously announced an agreement to acquire, is expected to produce the energy equivalent to powering nearly 27,500 homes annually. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions and could begin serving customers as soon as 2024.

“As we advance our plans to grow renewable energy generation, locating projects in Missouri and surrounding states is necessary to maintain the reliability our customers expect and the resiliency necessary for the grid,” Birk continues.

The 10 organizations that have committed to the growth of renewable energy in the region as part of the Renewable Solutions program are Bi-State Development, bioMérieux, Emerson, General Motors, Mastercard, SSM Health and Walmart.

“It’s clear many business customers share our vision of a sustainable energy future and are seeking to power their operations with clean energy,” states Patrick Smith, vice president of economic, community and business development at Ameren Missouri. “We created the Renewable Solutions program as an easy way for these customers to take an active role in reducing carbon emissions across the region.”

Subscribers will receive Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) for their participation, a tangible way to denote their own reduction in emissions. They also will benefit from predictable pricing, and the program will help them avoid the large capital investment required to construct their own solar facilities.

The Renewable Solutions program may be expanded in the future to provide additional options for commercial, industrial and governmental customers.

Small businesses and residential customers looking to increase their own renewable energy usage have several options, including Ameren Missouri’s Community Solar program. Both programs will help Ameren reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2045 and the company’s strong interim goals of a 60% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 and an 85% reduction by 2040, from 2005 levels. These goals are included in Ameren Missouri’s comprehensive integrated resource plan to safeguard long-term energy reliability and resiliency while also accelerating the company’s planned additions of clean wind and solar generation by 2030.