Terabase Energy Acquires PlantPredict’s Solar Energy Modeling Tool

Solar digital solutions startup Terabase Energy has signed a definitive agreement to acquire PlantPredict, a predictive solar energy modeling tool, from First Solar Inc.

PlantPredict was developed by First Solar for utility-scale PV applications. Easy to use, with advanced modeling options, PlantPredict reduces energy delivery uncertainty by generating rigorously field-verified energy predictions. PlantPredict has been used by thousands of users around the world over the past 10 years and has been validated by third-party independent engineering firms and peer-reviewed studies. The system has been used in the financing of many GW of solar power plants.

Terabase is developing a digital, automation and smart device ecosystem to drive down solar power prices below $0.01 per kWh by 2025. Its proprietary system is used by more than 400 engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firms, developers and independent power producers in 28 countries.

“Adding an industry-leading, bankable, cloud-based performance tool like PlantPredict to our expanding suite of technical solutions makes strategic sense for Terabase,” says Matt Campbell, Terabase’s CEO. “The future of performance modeling is tighter integration with software-based design, cost estimating and financial modeling and it’s important for Terabase to have its own cloud-based performance modeling solution. PlantPredict is a perfect complement to other solutions we offer and have under development.”

“As we maintain our focus on our advanced module technology, it was important for us to find the right company to integrate PlantPredict into a broader digital energy product portfolio while continuing to raise the bar for solar energy modeling,” says Nick Strevel, vice president of product development at First Solar. “PlantPredict users have long enjoyed rapid, highly accurate, and bankable predictions and, looking to the future, can expect to benefit from the platform’s integration into other Terabase offerings.”