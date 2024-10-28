Terrasmart, Melink Solar Complete Cincinnati Zoo Carport Project

Terrasmart, the renewable energy arm of Gibraltar Industries, and Melink Solar have completed the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden’s new solar carport.

Terrasmart designed and manufactured the 2.8 MW project’s racking system, performing the installation in partnership with lead EPC Melink Solar. With this solar carport, the zoo’s total 4.55 MW of on-site solar capacity meets two-thirds of its power needs.

“Executing this project for the Cincinnati Zoo aligns deeply with our mission to build sustainability for our clients,” says Melink Solar CEO Seth Parker. “We are honored to support the zoo’s commitment to environmental stewardship and proud to have collaborated with all of our partners on this project.”

The system integrated 5,000 bifacial modules connected via string inverter technology. The carport will provide shade for about 800 vehicles.

To help offset energy poverty in the neighborhood, the zoo also has financed an additional 165 kW of solar panels through its Community Solar Resiliency Program to support smaller local installations.