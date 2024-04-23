TGC, Qcells Partner to Install 450 MW of Solar Across U.S.

True Green Capital Management (TGC) has signed a partnership agreement with Qcells to install up to 450 MW across commercial, community and industrial solar and grid projects throughout the U.S.

This project will be led through Qcells Enable, Qcell’s EPC subsidiary, which will provide turnkey services along with the company’s solar modules. These modules will utilize PV cells manufactured with polysilicon from REC Silicon, located in Moses Lake, Wash.

“We’re strengthening our collaboration with Qcells by expanding our partnership to include turn-key EPC services,” says Panos Ninios, managing partner at TGC.

“This expansion grants us early access to the first fully integrated and transparent silicon-based solar supply chain from raw material to finished panel in the USA. This strategic move enables us to minimize offshore supply chain risks but also ensures excellent project delivery.”