The Catholic University of America Completes Community Solar Project

The Catholic University of America has completed its 7.5 MW West Campus Solar Array, developed in collaboration with Standard Solar.

The array, located in Washington, D.C., is made up of 42 rows of panels and expected to be operational this summer.

“Undertaking a project of this magnitude in an urban setting presents its challenges, but the potential rewards for the region are immense,” says Scott Wiater, president and CEO of Standard Solar.

“The West Campus Solar Array will power the university sustainably and benefit the local community. It’s a true win-win scenario for all involved.”