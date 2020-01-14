The Titan Solar 1 Project Breaks Ground

Sunpin Solar, a California-based solar developer, has held a ground-breaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on its 98 MW Titan Solar 1 project in Ocotillo Wells, Calif.

Located on a 569-acre site between the Salton Sea and Anza Borrego Desert State Park, the project will utilize over 260,000 panels and will generate over 218,000 MWh of energy each year. The project is anticipated to be operational in Q4 2020.

“At Sunpin Solar, we care deeply about our communities and environment. Titan Solar 1 is another project we will work closely with Imperial County and Imperial Irrigation District on,” says Tom Li, president and CEO of Sunpin. “We are committed to providing our best expertise to build this project and more in the future.”

Sunpin Solar recently received certification as a Green Business by the City of Irvine Green Business Program as part of the California Green Business Network. This recognition signifies that we are conducting our business using strategies aimed at improving employee wellness and productivity, energy savings, water efficiency, resource stewardship and reducing CO2 emissions, adds the company.

This is Sunpin’s second utility-scale solar project in California, following the completion of the 96.75 MW ColGreen North Shore project in Riverside County, Calif. in 2018.