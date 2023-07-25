Thornova Steps Up Solar Module Production for U.S.

Thornova Solar, a United States-based provider of bifacial TOPCon and PERC solar modules, is now manufacturing at volume in its Vietnam facility. The company has the capacity to produce 1.5 GW of modules for immediate deployment on utility-scale, commercial and residential projects in the U.S.

Thornova offers high-performance TOPCon modules and PERC modules with power outputs ranging from 415 Wp to 615 Wp. The products come with a 15- to 25-year product warranty and a 30-year performance guaranty.

TOPCon modules feature n-Type solar cells, with virtually no light-induced degradation (LID), which increases power production significantly over time. The 156-cell bifacial, dual-glass modules can produce up to 615Wp of clean power, and have a temperature Coefficient of -0.30 %/℃ Pmax.

PERC modules are available in bifacial, dual-glass options, generating up to 560 Wp output. Thornova also offers all-black modules, with maximum power output of 460 Wp.

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Thornova is building a strong U.S. presence with local operations, technical support and sales teams. The company also has plans to open a U.S. manufacturing site in 2024, which will produce both solar cells and modules, enabling buyers to take full advantage of U.S. tax credits for solar modules made with domestic materials.

All Thornova products are CSA-certified to UL standards. The company has selected its suppliers for solar panel components carefully and follows the SEIA Solar Supply Chain Traceability Protocol to ensure complete supply chain traceability for its modules.