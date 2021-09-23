Tigo Energy’s Energy Intelligence Brand Debuts Inverter/Battery Storage Line

Tigo Energy Inc., a Flex MLPE (module level power electronics) company, is taking orders for its energy intelligence (EI) inverter and battery product lines from residential installers in the U.S. The new line of EI battery and inverter products will allow U.S.-based residential installers to benefit from native integrations of Tigo technology with solar and storage components. The program represents an extension of the Tigo Enhanced commercial and industrial solar partnership program into the residential market.

Tigo Energy’s TS4 Flex MLPE enables customers to choose features and components for their solar installations. The new inverters offer high-efficiency energy conversion for home consumption or export to the grid. When used in combination with Tigo TS4 MLPE products, it provides module-level optimization, monitoring and rapid shutdown, and enables home energy backup when paired with a home energy storage system like the Tigo EI Battery. Available in 7.6 kW and 11.4 kW configurations, the products feature up to 200% DC oversizing, 50V starting voltage, built-in Wi-Fi and optional cellular communication, and modular and lightweight designs.

The new Tigo Energy Intelligence Battery provides energy bill management for time-of-use rate plans and backup energy in the event of a grid outage. To satisfy a comprehensive array of home energy needs, the EI Battery can be configured for both whole-home and critical load backup. Tigo EI Battery systems are rated at 9.9 kWh of energy per enclosure, with usable capacity of 9.0 kWh. They feature scalability up to 40 kWh with four enclosures per inverter, 5 kW continuous and 6 kW peak power, and operating range between 14-122° F.

The Tigo Energy Intelligence product line allows for maximum flexibility in an integrated system that is easy to install, fast to commission, and convenient to maintain through the Tigo EI mobile app and a browser-based program. The Tigo EI platform provides system diagnosis and over-the-air software upgrades. In addition, energy production is clearly monitored and analyzed for greater visibility and understanding of energy systems. With industry-leading warranties on all hardware, homeowners and installers can continue to rely on product performance and support from Tigo Energy.

“With the addition of the battery and inverter products, we now offer a comprehensive solar-plus-storage system that maintains the flexibility and choice our customers have come to expect from Tigo,” says Zvi Alon, CEO at Tigo Energy. “As with our Flex MLPE products, the new EI battery and inverter products provide a very simple installation and commissioning process as well as powerful fleet management features. The end customer, in turn, will benefit from access to an abundance of resilient, renewable, and safe energy with a system that can be precisely tailored for price and performance.”

Over the past 12 months, Tigo released key updates and innovations to its Flex MLPE product line to address the growing demand for high-power solar modules and energy projects that call for a diversified set of fire safety, monitoring, management and power optimization features. The new product offerings include upgrades of all Tigo TS4 MLPE devices, including those with rapid shutdown with module level monitoring, to serve modules up to 700 W and the updated EI software solution to simplify fleet management for installers.