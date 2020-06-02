Tigo Sues APsystems for Intellectual Property Infringement

Tigo Energy Inc., developer of the smart Flex MLPE & TS4 Platform, has filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California against Altenergy Power Systems (APsystems), seeking to hold APsystems accountable for its willful infringement of Tigo patents related to rapid shutdown technology.

A rapid shutdown function is required for PV systems on buildings to comply with the U.S. National Electric Code (NEC) to reduce shock hazard for emergency responders.

Tigo’s products are multi-vendor UL-system-certified for rapid shutdown. Tigo’s product reliability is the highest in the industry with the fewest filed failures. Tigo’s safety solutions comply with NEC 2014, 2017 and 2020, and are compatible with more than 200 inverters from over 15 suppliers deployed in residential, commercial, industrial and utility projects.

“For years we have invested in innovative technologies to deliver safe and reliable solutions to our solar customers,” says Zvi Alon, chairman and CEO of Tigo Energy.

“Our patents and intellectual property protect the advancements we have made. We believe that APS has copied our technology and we are taking action to protect it,” adds Alon.

Tigo notified APsystems in person and in writing about the infringement but received no response.

