Tim Vargo Transitions Stryten CEO Position to Mike Judd

Stryten Energy LLC, a U.S.-based energy storage solutions provider, has made several executive leadership changes and appointments to support the company’s long-term strategy for growth.

CEO Tim Vargo will transition to chairman of the board for Stryten Energy, before the end of the company’s fiscal year, March 31. Mike Judd, president and COO, will be promoted to CEO and president, also effective before the end of the company’s fiscal year.

Petar Oklobdzija joins the company as executive vice president and CFO, effective February 1. He will lead the company’s finance, accounting, treasury, information technology and strategic sourcing functions. Dan Autey joined the company as executive vice president of commercial. He is responsible for leading commercial strategies across the Stryten Energy business.

“Mike’s appointment to CEO is the culmination of a succession plan the Stryten Energy board and I have developed over the last several years,” says Vargo. “I am confident Mike is the right leader to take the reins of the business and achieve the company’s strategy for increased profitability and growth. I look forward to ensuring a smooth transition while supporting Stryten’s vision to solve our customer’s energy challenges from my new position as chairman of the board.”

“I am proud to take on the CEO role and am excited to welcome two seasoned leaders, Petar and Dan, to our senior management team,” comments Judd. “These two industry veterans will further solidify our strong leadership team with the additional talent needed to meet the increased demand for sustainable, clean energy storage solutions. Dan’s automotive and industrial battery expertise will help strengthen our ability to serve our customers’ evolving energy needs, and Petar’s tenure in operations and finance in the automotive and battery industries will help us accelerate our growth strategy into new and existing energy storage markets.”