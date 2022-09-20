Toledo Solar Expands Manufacturing Plans at Ohio Facility

Toledo Solar, an American manufacturer of PV solar panels, is expanding its domestic manufacturing plans at its Perrysburg, Ohio, manufacturing facility to reach 2.8 GW of manufacturing capacity by 2027.

“We are excited to continue our commitment to investing in U.S. solar manufacturing right here in Ohio,” says Aaron Bates, founder and CEO of Toledo Solar. “Now that Congress and President Biden have moved forward to protect American jobs by fighting the use of slave labor overseas with the enforcement of the Uyghur Act and the leveling of the playing field in solar with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, Toledo Solar is going to match that dedication by committing to our domestic expansion. We are grateful for the leadership of representatives Marcy Kaptur, Tim Ryan and Sherrod Brown, Secretary Jennifer Granholm, and the Biden-Harris administration for their efforts to advance the country’s renewable energy capacity for generations.”

Toledo Solar was also a partner in the team that recently won a proposal to establish a Cadmium Telluride Accelerator Consortium with a funding from a $20 million program that was established by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Solar Energy Technologies Office to hasten the development of cheaper, more efficient cadmium telluride (CdTe) solar cells.

“Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act’s smart investments in American-made solar, Ohio’s energy industry is on the move. Toledo Solar represents the best of American energy innovation, and I will continue working to ensure we invest in production and good-paying jobs right here in Northwest Ohio,” states Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur.

“This is an exciting day for Ohio and the future of American energy production. I want to thank Toledo Solar for continuing to lead the way into the next generation of manufacturing, creating new good-paying jobs for Ohio workers, and lowering costs for working families,” adda Congressman Ryan. “Thanks to our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act, we’re creating an environment that positions our state to reap investments from businesses like Toledo Solar to ensure we are at the forefront of innovation happening in the United States and the rest of the world. I will continue to work to level the playing field for American businesses and stop countries like China from undermining domestic solar production with unfair competition and illegal practices.”

“The Wright Center for Photovoltaics Innovation and Commercialization at the University of Toledo looks forward to continuing to work with Toledo Solar to support their development through collaborative research efforts and by providing a creative and well-equipped workforce. The exciting expansion plans announced by Toledo Solar confirms our region’s international leadership in solar energy,” comment the University of Toledo’s Drs. Frank Calzonetti and Michael Heben in a joint statement.

Image: Andreas Gücklhorn on Unsplash